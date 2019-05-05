Inspectors praise teachers and support staff at north-east school

Teachers and support staff make a valuable contribution to life at a north-east school, inspectors have said.

Education Scotland inspected Crimond School and Nursery near Fraserburgh earlier this month and have now published their report.

They rated the school and the nursery ‘good’ for leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment, raising attainment and achievement – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Teaching and support staff make valuable contributions to school life,” said the report.

It added: “The head teacher and staff have created a positive, calm learning environment.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee chairwoman Gillian Owen congratulated the school and nursery and added: “I am pleased inspectors have recognised teachers, staff, children and parents who are all working together in the best interests of the school and nursery.”