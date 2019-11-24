Inspectors praise standards at north-east care facility

A north-east care home which looks after adults with learning disabilities has been hailed by a watchdog.

Tigh-A’Chomainn provides 24-hour support to nine people from its base in Peterculter and both its support and planning were rated very good by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced visit to the facility on September 18.

A report on the facility said: “Staff had good relationships with people who used the service, observing positive warm and compassionate interactions between them.”