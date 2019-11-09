Inspectors praise staff at north-east nursery

A north-east nursery has been praised by inspectors.

Portsoy School Nursery is run by Aberdeenshire Council and looks after a maximum of 30 children from ages three and over.

The Care Inspectorate visited the Chapel Street facility on September 27 and rated its quality of care and support, and quality of management and leadership, as good.

The watchdog praised the way staff helped children.

The report said: “Interactions between the staff and the children were open, affectionate and encouraging, supporting children to feel included and cared for. Staff knew the children well and confidently discussed their needs and preferences, telling us how these were met.

“Where particular strategies were being used to support children, all staff used these consistently. Staff intervened sensitively to encourage positive behaviour.”