Inspectors praise staff at north-east children’s centre

Staff at a north-east children’s day care centre create a nurturing environment, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited St Andrew’s Church Playgroup on High Street, Inverurie, on September 4 and have now published their report.

They rated the centre “very good” for care, support, environment and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“The interaction between staff and children was sensitive and responsive,” said the report.

It added: “Staff were working well together as a team to create an inclusive, nurturing environment.”