Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen school

An Aberdeen school has been praised by a watchdog.

Inspectors from Education Scotland visited Cults Academy in March.

Now the body’s findings have been published, with inspectors praising the school and staff.

The school was given “good” ratings – the third highest – for leadership of change and learning, teaching and assessment, as well as “very good” ratings for raising attainment and achievement, and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

The report goes on to state that pupils at the school are attaining well, benefiting from “caring relationships from staff” and the “skilful and creative” use of digital technology.

But Education Scotland has asked that teachers develop better methods of evaluating their work and continue to develop more teaching methods.

The watchdog does not need to return to the school.