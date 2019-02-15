Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen out-of-school club

Staff from an Aberdeen out-of-school club value the opinions of children, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the club at Kingswells School on December 18 and have now published their report.

The club looks after up to 48 children aged under 16 and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support, management and leadership.

The report said: “The staff valued the children’s opinions in every aspect of the club,” said the report.

“Children had many opportunities to vote for, choose and suggest activities and give regular feedback on how well they enjoyed them. This helped children feel respected.”