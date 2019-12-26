Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen nursery

Youngsters at a city nursery are happy, confident, well-behaved and engaged, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Gilcomstoun School Nursery on Skene Street, Aberdeen, on October 31 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 40 children aged three to five and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support and staffing. Children’s experiences in the nursery were positive.

“As a result they were happy, confident, well behaved and engaged,” said the report.

It added: “Staff knew their children very well and verbally could describe in good detail how they nurtured individual children’s social and emotional support, development and learning.

“Children were kept safe and protected because staff were clear about their roles and responsibilities to safeguard children and record appropriate information.”

Inspectors said that all staff were enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn.

Their report added: “They were reflective practitioners which meant their practice was evolving. Training had contributed to a more enabling environment.”