Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen nursery

There is a warm and welcoming atmosphere at an Aberdeen nursery, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Glashieburn School Nursery on Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don, on May 14 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 40 children aged between three and five, and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and the environment – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We found a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Glashieburn School Nursery,” said the report.

It added: “We saw children were happy, settled and confident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Children had access to a wide and varied choice of learning opportunities with free-flow between indoors and outdoors for all of the session.

“We saw happy smiling faces and busy children enjoying their play.

“Staff had a very good knowledge and understanding of the needs of each child and used this knowledge actively.”

One parent told inspectors: “My son always leaves nursery full of stories about how much fun he has had.

“I love that so much effort is made for my son to get different opportunities to play outside.”