Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen nursery

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised by inspectors.

Tullos School nursery looks after a maximum of 40 children at the primary on Girdleness Road.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced inspection on September 11 and rated its quality of care and support and quality of management and leadership as very good.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said the nursery was “warm, welcoming and caring” and the children there were “very happy”.

The document said: “Tullos School nursery provided children with a warm, welcoming and caring environment.

“We saw children were comfortable and relaxed and were well supervised by the nurturing staff.”