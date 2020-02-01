Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen care home

People are treated with compassion, dignity and respect at an Aberdeen care home, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Ruthrieston House on Broomhill Road, Aberdeen, on December 12 and have now published their report.

They rated the home, which can look after 40 older people, “good” for supporting people’s wellbeing and planning care and support – the third best of six possible ratings.

“People were treated with compassion, dignity and respect,” said the report.

It added: “We saw staff interacting with warmth, ensuring people’s preferences were met.

“This meant people felt good about support they receive and helps to build trusting relationships.”

One resident told inspectors: “It feels like home away from home.”

Another said: “If I need anything I just have to ask the staff.”