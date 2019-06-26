Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen care facility

Staff interact with adults with learning disabilities in a relaxed and respectful way at a support service, inspectors said.

The Care Inspectorate has published a report after visiting the Inspire service on Holland Street, Aberdeen, on May 20.

They rated the service “very good” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second best of six ratings.

Inspire provides housing support and care at home for adults with learning disabilities.

The report said: “The supported people and staff knew each other well and had formed positive relationships leading to interactions appearing relaxed and respectful.”