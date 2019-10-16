Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen care facility

Staff create a calm and relaxed atmosphere for service users at an Aberdeen care service, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the 31 Two Mile Cross care facility in Kaimhill last Thursday and have now published their report.

The centre looks after children and adults with learning difficulties.

Inspectors rated the service “very good” for the way it supports service users’ wellbeing and the way it plans their care – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We could see staff appeared to have good relationships with people who used the service,” said the report.

“During the inspection we saw staff who clearly knew the people they supported well, and worked to create a calm, relaxed atmosphere.

“The service also has a multi-sensory area and enclosed sensory garden to the rear of the property.”