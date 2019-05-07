Inspectors praise staff at Aberdeen after-school club

Children at an Aberdeen after-school club are supported to build confidence by staff, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Cornhill After-School Project at Cornhill Community Education Centre on February 25 and have now published their report.

The club can look after up to 23 primary school-aged children at one time and inspectors rated it “adequate” for care, support and the environment – the fourth best of six possible ratings.

“Children were supported to build confidence and feel secure through staff’s caring, supportive and nurturing interactions,” said the report.

He added: “Children told us the staff were ‘nice’ and they had built good relationships with them.

“They felt confident to discuss any concerns with staff and felt they treated everyone fairly.

“This enabled children to feel included and respected.”

Inspectors praised the club for allowing children to cut their own fruit at snack time.

They also spoke positively of the club’s safeguarding procedures.

One parent told inspectors: “My daughter loves it there. She is always talking about her day there and the staff are so welcoming towards me.”