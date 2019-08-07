Inspectors praise staff at north-east nursery

Inspectors have praised staff at a north-east nursery for providing “excellent” care and support to children.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Strichen School Nursery on June 12 and have now published their report.

The nursery is attached to the village primary school and provides care for a maximum of 20 children. It is run by Aberdeenshire Council.

Care Inspectorate staff spoke to parents during their unannounced visit and they praised the arrangements to prepare youngsters for the move into primary one. The report also praised bosses for the involvement of parents in a nursery.

It said: “The manager recognised the importance of parental involvement and had created a family nurture group.

“The sessions gave parents the opportunity to meet other parents and speak freely about any topics they needed support with.”