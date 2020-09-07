Inspectors praise north-east pre-school childcare group

A childcare facility based in a north-east village has been praised by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited Rothienorman Pre-school at the end of January.

It is based in the village hall and is operated by a voluntary committee of parents who work alongside Aberdeenshire Council. It looks after a maximum of 24 youngsters.

Officials from the care sector watchdog rated four areas with its quality of care, environment, staff and management all being graded as good.

A report published by the Care Inspectorate said staff had created a “warm and nurturing” environment for the young children.

It said: “Children were cared for by staff who were kind and caring. Staff were able to confidently speak about the individual care and support needs of children.

“Parents told us staff were approachable and genuinely cared for their children. Good working relationships contributed to a warm and nurturing atmosphere for the children.

“Staff felt very well supported by management. They told us there were opportunities for professional discussion and believed their views were listened to and valued.

“We found that staff worked well as a team, recognising each other’s qualities and strengths. When people work well together children benefit from care and support that is consistent and stable.”