Inspectors praise north-east playgroup

A playgroup based at an Aberdeen scout hut has a warm and welcoming ethos, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Scout Hall Playgroup on Old Skene Road, Westhill, on May 1 and have now published their report.

The group can look after up to 24 children and inspectors rated it “very good” for care and support – the second best of six possible ratings.

“The service had a warm and welcoming ethos and children, parents and staff enjoyed relaxed and respectful relationships,” said the report.

It added: “Staff knew children and families very well and recognised the benefit of effective early intervention should this be appropriate for an individual child and their family.

“Staff supported children to be as independent as possible.”

One parent told inspectors: “It’s an absolutely wonderful playgroup.”

