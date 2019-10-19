Inspectors praise north-east playgroup

A north-east playgroup has been praised by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited the group in Gardenstown on August 28.

The service is run from the village’s Bracoden School and is able to provide care for up to 18 children.

Its quality of care and support and staff were both rated as good by the watchdog.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “Children experienced a welcoming and caring environment that resulted in them being happy and relaxed.

“The younger children were relatively new to the service and staff were mindful of giving them time to settle.”