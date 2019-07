Children benefit from a relaxed atmosphere at a north-east nursery, inspectors have said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Edzell Playgroup near Brechin on May 17 and have now published their report.

They rated the group “very good” for care, support and the environment – the second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “Staff knew the children very well and we saw positive and nurturing relationships between children and staff.”

