Inspectors praise north-east daycare centre

An inspection has found service users are delighted to attend a north-east daycare centre.

Care Inspectorate staff visited Aberdeenshire Day Services for Older People at Inverurie Day Centre on May 2 and have now published their report.

The service provides care for older people at 10 sites throughout Aberdeenshire.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and the environment – the second best of six possible ratings.

“People we spoke with were delighted to be attending the day services,” the report said.

It added: “At all the sites, people were encouraged and enabled by staff to enjoy physical activities in the form of gentle exercises.

“Other activities helped people express their artistic abilities and work on memory.”

One resident told inspectors: “There’s always so many different things to do that we enjoy.”

