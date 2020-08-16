Inspectors praise north-east child minding service

A north-east child minding service has been praised by inspectors.

Laurencekirk-based Arlene Dickson was visited by a team from the Care Inspectorate on March 4 this year.

The service looks after a maximum of 6 children under the age of 16 at any one time.

Inspectors praised the facility being offered at Ms Dickson’s home in rural Aberdeenshire.

They rated the quality of care and support as very good with the quality of environment and leadership graded as good.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “The childminder had a relaxed approach with the child in her care and interactions were nurturing and responsive.

“This resulted in the child present being confident and happy.

“She demonstrated a very good knowledge of the child’s care needs, preferences and personality which enabled her to provide individualised care and support.”