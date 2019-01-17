Inspectors praise north-east care service

A care service that helps people with learning disabilities in the north-east offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Inspire Stonehaven on Woodview Place, Stonehaven, on December 14, and have now published their inspection report.

They rated the service “good” for care, support and staffing – the third best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “We found there to be a warm and welcoming atmosphere and we saw staff interacted in a very professional and caring way with the people they supported.

“Staff were very focused on making sure people received the support right for them.”