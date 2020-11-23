Inspectors praise north-east care home with ‘cheery and positive atmosphere’

Staff at a north-east care home have been praised by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate completed an unannounced inspection at Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead on Tuesday, the findings of which have now been published.

Inspectors rated the facility’s care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic as “very good”.

The report stated: “During this inspection, we found Wyndwell Care Home was very good at supporting people’s health and wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People’s health care needs were regularly assessed, and any changes quickly identified. The home worked in partnership with external health care professionals, thereby ensuring swift and appropriate treatment and care.

“Staff focused on keeping people as well as possible, comfortable, happy and safe.

“Staff were also good at recognising people’s emotional and social needs. For example, one person was looking a little sad. Staff picked up on this quickly and kindly and compassionately offered reassurance.

“Within minutes the person was actively engaged in conversation and planning their day’s activities.

“The home had a cheery and positive atmosphere. People were smiling and talking to each other. There was lots going on, yet the home was calm and relaxed.

“People were engaged in their own routines, which included listening to music, playing musical instruments, reading the newspaper, watching the television, chatting and admiring the views.”