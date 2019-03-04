Inspectors praise north-east care home staff

Staff from a north-east care home create a calm and friendly atmosphere, inspectors have said in a new report.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Kirk Lodge Care Home on High Street, Laurencekirk, on December 6 and have now published their report.

The home looks after up to 22 older people and inspectors rated it “good” for supporting people’s wellbeing. “Staff worked at a relaxed pace, which created a calm and friendly atmosphere within the home,” said the report.

It added: “We saw staff were friendly and welcoming, and we observed interactions which were warm, supportive and sensitive to people’s needs.

“Most importantly, we saw people were offered choices, and there was lots of laughter.”

