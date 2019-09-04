Inspectors’ praise for leadership at Aberdeen school

Staff at an Aberdeen school have been praised by inspectors.

Education Scotland visited Hanover Primary School and Nursery in May and have now published their report.

They said the school’s leadership for change and its ability to ensure wellbeing, equality and inclusion was “good” – the third-best of six possible ratings.

Monitors also rated the school’s ability to raise attainment and achievement, and its learning, teaching and assessment, as “satisfactory” – the fourth-best rating.

The report said: “In the two years the head teacher Alan Market has been in post, the whole school staff has embraced change and improvement and agree the pace of change has been well managed. He has quickly established warm relationships with staff and parents.

“This welcoming culture demonstrates the refreshed school values and aims on a daily basis.”

Inspectors said the school is well placed to continue its planned improvement. They also praised students for their behaviour.

Aberdeen City Council’s chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard said she was pleased with the report and delighted the head teacher’s leadership and staff’s commitment had been recognised.