Inspectors praise ‘kind’ Aberdeen nursery staff

Staff display warmth, kindness and compassion at an Aberdeen nursery, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Great Western Pre-School on Broomhill Road, Aberdeen, on May 8 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 48 children aged under five at any one time and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Staff were very nurturing and caring.

“Where children were unsettled or became unwell, we found staff were very responsive, displaying warmth, kindness and compassion,” said the report.

The report added: “Children were regularly given opportunities to explore a natural environment including ‘the woodies’ and the old railway line where they could seek out mini beasts and a range of trees and wild flowers to investigate and learn about.

“Staff were very well trained and had a good knowledge of best-practice guidance.

“They used their learning very well to support positive outcomes for the children.”

One parent told inspectors: “We cannot fault this place at all. We came to visit and fell in love with it.”