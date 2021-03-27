Inspectors praise improvements at Aberdeen care home

Inspectors have praised an Aberdeen care home.

Staff from the Care Inspectorate visited Ruthrieston House on Broomhill Road in Aberdeen, which is registered to provide care for up to 40 older people, on March 15 to carry out an unannounced inspection.

And the report on their findings has now been published, with inspectors rating the facility’s care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic as “good”.

The report states: “An initial inspection to evaluate how well people were being supported during the Covid-19 pandemic was carried out on November 25 2020.

“As a result of the inspection, two requirements and one area for improvement were made.

“This inspection was a follow-up inspection and was carried out by an inspector from the Care Inspectorate.

“We spoke informally with residents during our inspection, everyone expressed that they were happy with the service and were very complimentary of the staff.

“Some people were unable to tell us verbally about their experience of living in the home. We spent time observing how staff interacted with them and the impact this had on their well-being.

“Staff were visible in all areas of the service and engaged with people in a friendly and caring way.”

The report went on to state a “robust action plan” had been implemented since the previous inspection, with a focus on making improvements to keep people safe during the pandemic and beyond.