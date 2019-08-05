Inspectors praise high level of care at Aberdeen sheltered housing complex

An Aberdeen sheltered housing complex has been praised by inspectors for its high levels of care.

Denmore Court in Bridge of Don, run by Bon Accord Care, received an unannounced visit from the Care Inspectorate in June.

Releasing its findings, the regulator said: “Everyone we spoke to praised the carers and told us that they knew their carers and the relief workers were regulars, so care was consistent.

“Nobody said anything negative about the carers.”

The Care Inspectorate recognised the “conscious effort” to increase the number of activities organised for residents, which include visits from schoolchildren, therapet dogs, gardening and table tennis.

It also said it was “impressed” by Bon Accord Care’s use of new technologies in flats to help people live more independently.