Inspectors praise for north-east nursery

A north-east nursery has been praised by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited Fyvie Primary School on November 21 and said in a report: “Staff were respectful and nurturing in their interaction with the children.”

They rated the care, support and environment of the nursery as “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings.

A parent told inspectors: “Staff are amazing. They make me feel comfortable.

“They listen and they are interested.

“I believe the staff love my child.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses