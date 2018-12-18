Inspectors praise for north-east nursery
A north-east nursery has been praised by inspectors.
The Care Inspectorate visited Fyvie Primary School on November 21 and said in a report: “Staff were respectful and nurturing in their interaction with the children.”
They rated the care, support and environment of the nursery as “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings.
A parent told inspectors: “Staff are amazing. They make me feel comfortable.
“They listen and they are interested.
“I believe the staff love my child.”