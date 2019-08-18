Inspectors praise for north-east nursery staff

Staff at a north-east nursery have been praised in an inspector’s report.

Strichen School Nursery was rated “excellent” for quality of care and support and “very good” for quality of management and leadership following a visit in June.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “The service provided excellent care and support to children. Communication between staff, children and families resulted in a productive working partnership.

“Staff demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of children’s care needs, preferences and personalities.”

Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, congratulated head teacher Andrew Jenkins and his team.

She added: “I am pleased to see the inspectors acknowledged innovations such as the learning stickers and the highly creative ‘Star of the Week’ posters.”