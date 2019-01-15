Inspectors’ praise for ‘inclusive’ north-east nursery

Children are safe, nurtured and included at a north-east nursery, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited the nursery at Laurencekirk Primary School, on Frain Drive, on November 28.

They have now published their inspection report.

The nursery can look after up to 20 children aged between three and five at any one time.

The inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second-highest rating

“Major strengths of the service are children are safe, nurtured and included,” said the report.

“Children were busily engaged and they led their own learning – often encouraging others to join in.

“They were confident and responsible by tidying up and preparing a snack.”

Inspectors praised the nursery for allowing children to play in the garden and developing links with the local community by baking cakes and sharing them at coffee mornings with residents.

One parent told inspectors: “I pick my daughter up every day, she loves it.

“She has come on so much socially and her language is great.”

Another told them: “The nursery environment is so spacious and there is good quality equipment.

“The outdoor area is great and the kids love to climb and run.”