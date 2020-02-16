Inspectors praise for Aberdeen school – but some areas need to improve

An Aberdeen school has been praised – but inspectors have asked for improvement.

Education Scotland monitors inspected Culter Primary School and Nursery on School Road, Peterculter, in October and have now published their report.

They rated the school “very good” for ensuring the wellbeing, equality and inclusion of students – the second-best of six possible ratings.

The report noted the “strong focus on children’s health and wellbeing across the school and nursery” resulting in the “positive, respectful and supportive culture” underpinned by the rights of the child.

It said: “Children in the primary school are developing a very good understanding of how to improve their own wellbeing and the importance of recognising and understanding their emotions.”

Inspectors rated the school “satisfactory” for learning, teaching and assessment – the fourth best rating.

Highlighting areas for improvement, the report said the school should “develop a shared understanding of good practice in learning and teaching across the school and nursery to ensure it is of consistently high quality, providing appropriate pace and challenge for all children.”

Aberdeen City Council education convener John Wheeler said: “The school takes great pride in delivering high-quality learning experiences and we are pleased this has been recognised by the inspectorate.”