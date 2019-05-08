Inspectors’ praise for Aberdeen nursery’s improvement

An Aberdeen nursery whose staff were dubbed “weak” last year has improved, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Charleston School Nursery in Cove last October and raised several concerns about staffing.

One concern was staff were not keeping children safe while they waited to be collected by their parents at the end of the day.

In a report, one parent told inspectors: “Although I am confident my child knows to stay in nursery until I get there, there has been an instance where a child left the nursery door at collection time without a parent and without being noticed by staff.

“I was shocked at how little responsibility staff showed for their part in this.”

Inspectors said: “The service had identified procedures to ensure children were safe while parents were collecting their children.

“Staff did not follow these procedures.”

The watchdog rated staffing “weak” – the second worst of six possible recommendations.

It made a series of recommendations – all of which have now been met.

After an inspection in March, the Care Inspectorate published a new report which rated staffing “adequate” – the third best rating.

In the new report, one parent told inspectors: “There have been a number of changes made in the nursery recently and these seem to be having a positive impact.

“The new leadership is positive and enthusiastic and we have high hopes for the future but realise things take time to implement.”

The report added: “Support and training programmes had been implemented.

“Communication between staff in order to maintain the supervision of children had improved and we saw examples of how this was supported throughout the session.

“Staff talked to us about aspects of their learning, how this had improved their practise and examples of how this had resulted in improved experiences for the children.

“Changes made had a positive impact on staff morale which, in turn, had a positive impact on their learning.”