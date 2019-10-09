Inspectors praise Aberdeen charity care service

A service that provides care for children and adults with physical and learning disabilities in Aberdeen has been praised by inspectors.

The house at 153 Victoria Street, Dyce, is a charity run by parents and it provides respite support for up to six people.

It operates from a single-storey purpose-built premises and has six bedrooms as well as games and sensory rooms and a garden.

The Care Inspectorate report rated the facility’s support for children and young people and care and support as very good.

The report said: “We saw that people who used the service had opportunities to maintain contact with family and friends with family members during their stay if this was appropriate.

“Staff in the service appeared to have good relationships with family members which helped to give them information on activities people may enjoy while they were in respite.

“Records showed that, where they could, people had been encouraged to make decisions relating to the quality of their life such as what they did during the day.

“The support plans clearly showed a reflection of the identified needs and wishes of individual residents.”