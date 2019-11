The care at a social housing complex in a north-east town has been hailed by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit to Jarvis Court on Christian Watt Drive, Fraserburgh, on October 25.

It is made up of 21 flats with Osprey Housing providing the accomodation and Aberdeenshire Council responsible for the care of residents.

In a report, officials from the Care Inspectorate rated the service’s quality of staffing and quality of management as very good.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter