Inspectors praise Aberdeen nursery for care during Covid pandemic

Inspectors have praised an Aberdeen nursery for the care and support it has provided during the pandemic.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate carried out a virtual visit at Broomhill School Nursey last year.

And a report on their findings has now been published, rating the facility’s care and support during the pandemic as “good”.

The Aberdeen City Council service provides daycare for up to 40 children at once.

The report states: “Staff had been proactive in providing care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During lockdown they looked at how they could continue to offer a service for the children and had devised simple ways everyone could access and join online to enjoy a variety of play activities.

“Staff were keen to keep lines of contact open and provided telephone calls to specific families and discussed the best way for all to return to nursery safely.

“During the virtual inspection the ‘Near Me’ video call enabled us to briefly observe the children in their play activities.

“We saw happy smiling faces and heard the busy ‘hum’ of children engrossed in their play.

“Staff were warm and caring, and took time to gently remind children of what was expected, for example, to ‘wait their turn’ and ‘be careful in the corridor’.”