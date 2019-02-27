Inspectors praise Aberdeen homeless service

Staff from an Aberdeen care service are very good at responding to the changing needs of young homeless people, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Aberdeen Foyer, Hareness Road, Altens, on February 12.

Their report rated it “very good” for care and support – the second best of six possible ratings.

The service helps young people who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless or living in unsuitable accommodation.

“All young people were actively involved in developing their personal plans,” the report said.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It added: “The service provides very good individual support to respond to the changing needs of the young people and gave them access to a wide range of support to help boost self-esteem and confidence.”

It also noted there was “a forum where service users’ opinions were encouraged.”