Inspectors praise Aberdeen home help workers

A home help service that supports more than 200 residents in Aberdeen has been praised by inspectors.

Bon Accord Care provides home help across Aberdeen and the Care Inspectorate visited its base on Beach Boulevard on September 13 to check the part of its service that covers the south of the city.

They rated it “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“All service users said the carers were nice, polite and knew what they were doing. We saw good practice when we were with the carers.

“The rota attempted to keep as small a group of carers as possible for each person to help with consistency and stability.”

Inspectors complimented staff for arranging social activities for users.

The report said: “Some examples we saw or heard about were lunch clubs, craft groups, exercise equipment and classes, fish supper nights, film nights and visits from schools.

“This helped people to be more active and get the most out of their lives by participating in activities every day.

“It was also providing good opportunities for people to be with their neighbours and peers.”

One service user’s relative said: “The carers that come in allow my father to remain independent and stay in his own home.

“As a family we appreciate this and have peace of mind that he is safe and cared for.”