Inspectors praise Aberdeen childcare facility

An Aberdeen creche has been praised by a watchdog after its standards of care were rated as good.

The Care Inspectorate visited Kippie Lodge North on Deeside Road on February 21.

It operates seven days a week and looks after a maximum of 12 children from a cottage with two playrooms and a garden at the country club.

Officials rated the quality of care and support and quality of staffing as good.

A Care Inspectorate report said staff at Kippie Lodge are “enthusiastic” and also suggest that the facility come up with a written plan to chart children’s success.

It said: “The small staff team were enthusiastic and keen to continue to provide quality experiences for the children attending the service.

“Although there was not a formal development plan the manager was able to discuss areas that had been identified for further development.

“These included expanding the experiences in the garden and increasing the opportunities for loose part play outdoors.

“We suggested that it may be helpful if the service developed a written plan with clear success criteria and time scales to reach goals.”