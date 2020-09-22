Inspectors praise Aberdeen child minding service

An Aberdeen childminder has been hailed by the care watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited Deborah Carver’s Childminding Service between 9am and 12.30pm on February 27 this year.

The service looks after up to six children under the age of 16 at any one time.

It was praised by the inspector who rated the quality of care as very good and the quality of environment and management as good.

The report praised the childminder and said children were encouraged to give their views and ideas while playing.

It said: “The childminder and the children played and talked together in an easy affectionate manner. The childminder supported the children in their activities and encouraged them to express their views and ideas. This encouraged the children to feel valued and respected.

“We found the childminder collated information from parents before children started at the service.

“This included contact details, any allergy or medical needs and their doctor and health visitor details.

“The information supported the childminder in promoting children’s health and wellbeing. Children’s daily routines from home, likes and dislikes were recorded to ensure a continuity of care.”