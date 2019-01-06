Inspectors praise Aberdeen care home staff for treating residents with kindness

Staff from an Aberdeen care home treat residents with kindness, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Hamewith Lodge on Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, on November 8 and have now published their report.

The home can look after up to 60 older people and up to 18 younger adults.

Inspectors rated the home “good” for wellbeing and care planning – the third best of six possible ratings.

“People we spoke with commented favourably about staff and told us they were treated with kindness,” said the report.

It added: “One person commented staff took great care to maintain their privacy when supporting them.

“This reflected our observations.”

One resident’s relative told inspectors: “My relative has been very happy and I have no complaint about her care as all the staff are very good and attentive to all her needs.”

