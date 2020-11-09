Inspectors praise Aberdeen care home for support provided during Covid-19 pandemic

Inspectors have praised an Aberdeen care home for the care and support it has provided during the pandemic.

Rubislaw Park Care Home was visited by inspectors from the Care Inspectorate last month, and their findings have now been published.

Inspectors rated the facility’s care and support during the pandemic as “good”.

The report stated: “People living in the home were supported by staff who were familiar with their needs.

“This had a positive impact overall on their well being and enabled early detection in any changes in them both physically and emotionally.

“Activities were arranged so people could join in should they wish. People participated in and enjoyed a game of skittles and we saw others spend time individually with staff out in the gardens enjoying the outdoors.

“It was encouraging to see that people who chose to spend time in their rooms were engaging in a lifestyle they enjoyed, doing crosswords and more solitary activity.

“Supporting people to stay connected to their family and loves ones was clearly an important feature of people’s care and support.

“We were confident that technology was being used well to help people stay in

touch and that outdoor visits and window visits were taking place regularly.”

The report went on: “The home was clean, tidy and clutter-free to help support a safe environment. It was clear that the service had balanced safety alongside maintaining a pleasant and homely environment.

“Plans were in place for people who had to remain in their room to isolate because of Covid-19. The service had taken positive action to consider the individual needs of people during this period, including those who could not follow guidance to keep them safe from infection.

“As a result, some people remained in their own bedroom and others were able to relocate to another area of the home to enable them space to mobilise safely if they wished.”