Inspectors praise Aberdeen care home for quality of support

An Aberdeen care facility has been commended for its quality of support.

Deeside Care Home in Cults achieved grade five status for supporting residents’ wellbeing and planning care to a high standard.

The Care Inspectorate spent time at the facility as part of a recent inspection, where they spoke with residents and relatives and observed staff practice.

The home has been the focus of a multi-million- pound investment, which included the creation of a spa, cinema, hair salon, therapy room and cafe.

Kristin Jackson-Brown, director of care, said: “The wellbeing of our residents is of paramount importance and the team works very hard to ensure this remains at the heart of all we do.

“We are very fortunate to benefit from a hard-working, dedicated team whose drive to create the best possible home-from-home environment is central to the planning of care and support.”