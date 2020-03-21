Inspectors heap praise on north-east nursery

Staff at a north-east nursery create an environment where children are happy, inspectors have said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Millbank Nursery at Millbank Primary School in Buckie on December 11 and have now published their report.

They rated staff “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Staff had a natural, attentive and unassuming manner with the children, creating an environment where children were confident, happy and assured,” said the report.

It added: “Children experienced a welcoming, receptive and nurturing environment.”