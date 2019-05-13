Inspectors heap praise on Aberdeen care home

Young people are encouraged to be independent at an Aberdeen care home, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Beannachar Care Home on South Deeside Road, Banchory Devenick, on February 15 and have now published their report.

Up to 20 young adults live there and can use a craft workshop, weaver, wood shop and a small working farm.

Inspectors rated the home “good” for care and support – the third best of six possible ratings – and “very good” for management and leadership – the second best rating.

“People received support where they needed or wanted it but were always encouraged and allowed to be independent. Everyone was included,” said the report.

It added: “We saw that people were happy and confident when carrying out their daily activities.

“We saw that there was a mutual respect between people receiving support and those delivering it.

“At meal time, we saw that people were relaxed and happy, there was a good variety of healthy food.”