Inspectors hail north-east adult care unit

A north-east care facility has been praised by inspectors.

Six School Park looks after five adults with learning disabilities and has been run by the charity Cornerstone for the last two decades.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced inspection of the facility in Strichen on October 25.

It rated both the support for people’s wellbeing and the planning of their care and support as good. Six School Park is a detached, purpose-built bungalow based in a residential area of Strichen.

At the time of the Care Inspectorate’s visit the service was fully occupied.

The watchdog said there were quite a few changes at the facility in the last few months, but this actually viewed as a “positive”.

The report said: “Relatives told us they had experienced a lot of change in staffing and leadership over the past year and this made them feel unsettled.

“Likewise, they were concerned about the impact of this on the continuity of their loved ones’ care.

“The new manager had only been in post for a month at the time of the inspection and was still in the process of getting to know the relatives and the people the service supports.”