Inspectors give top marks to north-east nursery

A north-east nursery has been praised by inspectors.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate visited the Ellon Primary School Nursery on the town’s Modley Place on September 23.

It is operated by Aberdeenshire Council and looks after a maximum of 30 children.

The facility’s quality of care and support and quality of staffing were rated as very good.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “We observed staff supporting children to problem solve and reach compromises with their peers in a kind and caring manner.

“They communicated with children in a way that was tailored to each individual. This helped to promote positive self esteem and confidence. Praise and encouragement were used by staff to empower children when tackling new tasks and trying new things.”