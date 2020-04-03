Inspectors full of praise for improvement at north-east school

Pupils from a north-east school are very motivated and engaged in their learning, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Education Scotland watchdog visited Drumoak Primary School on James Gregory Road, Drumoak, in January and have now published their report.

They rated the school “good” for learning teaching and assessment and for raising attainment and achievement – the third-best of six possible ratings.

Inspectors also rated the nursery as “good” for securing children’s progress and “satisfactory” for learning, teaching and assessment – the fourth-best possible rating.

In a letter to parents, inspector James McCrory said: “We are confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.”

He added: “Across the school, staff and children demonstrate very positive relationships and a strong inclusive ethos across the school.

“This is resulting in children who are very motivated and engaged in their learning.”

Mr McCrory praised the school for harbouring a “nurturing learning climate where children are valued and respected”.

Identifying areas for improvement, Mr McCrory said staff should continue to ensure consistency in the provision of high-quality learning and teaching, adding: “This includes the need to increase pace and challenge.”

Staff should continue to develop further approaches to planning to ensure activities are better matched to the needs of individual pupils, he added.

The nursery workers have been asked to strengthen their approaches for monitoring how children are doing “to demonstrate children are making the best possible progress,” added the report.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are delighted Education Scotland acknowledges the efforts to raise achievement and attainment in this inspection.

“It is also pleasing to see the praise for the very positive relationships and inclusive ethos among children and staff, which has led to pupils being more motivated to learn.”