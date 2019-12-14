Inspectors confident north-east school has improved after measures taken

Inspectors say they are confident a north-east school can continue to improve after giving it special attention for almost three years.

Education Scotland wrote to parents of children attending The Gordon Schools in Huntly in December 2016 to say the school needed to improve so pupils could have high aspirations.

Staff also needed to make better use of assessment data to help students progress in literacy and numeracy, inspectors said.

“Teachers, particularly pastoral support staff, should use this process to help to raise expectations and improve attainment,” said the letter.

Education Scotland rated the school’s attainment level “weak” in March 2017 – the second worst of six possible ratings.

It said the school was unable to produce a “robust range of evidence” to illustrate how well some of its pupils were achieving and said the school needed to “undertake substantial work to pull together a range of data” to show this achievement.

Education Scotland inspectors and Aberdeenshire Council workers reviewed the school in September.

The latest letter to parents sent by Education Scotland this week said: “After reviewing all of the evidence we are now confident that, with support from the council, the school has the capacity to continue to improve.

“We will therefore make no further visits in connection with the inspection letter of December 2016.”

A report added: “In the last three years The Gordon Schools has worked on a large improvement agenda and the impact of this work is starting to emerge.

“There have been a number of challenges but there is a clear direction and there is capacity to build on some good foundation work.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are pleased Education Scotland acknowledges the progress being made at The Gordon Schools in Huntly and that the school requires no further visits.

“While there are still some areas for improvement that the school is addressing, everybody connected with the school should be rightly proud of the improvements that have been made since 2016.”