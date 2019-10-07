Inspections for north-east’s vaping and tobacco retailers

Tobacco and vaping retailers have been warned to comply with the law after councillors rubber stamped plans for Trading Standards to inspect firms.

Members of the infrastructure services committee (ISC) were asked to approve a “programme of enforcement” when they met last week. Trading Standards will be visiting businesses over the next 12 months after conducting 85 visits last year.

Young volunteers will be used by Aberdeenshire Council and its Trading Standard teams to carry out inspections.

A report to councillors said 16-year-olds were used to check if retailers were asking for identification.

After 25 tests there were five failures.

Peter Argyle, ISC chairman, said: “The council takes its duty to tackle the issues of young people smoking – both tobacco and vaping – very seriously and the regular test purchases undertaken through Environmental Health is a key part of this work.

“It is disappointing that last year five retailers failed out of the 25 tests carried out. It is essential that retailers are not only fully aware of their responsibilities around the sale of nicotine products but also ensure their staff challenge anyone who is or appears to be, under age.

“We will continue to do all we can to work with retailers in Aberdeenshire to get this vital message across.”

The report to councillors said: “In the 12-month period to April 2019, Aberdeenshire Trading Standards conducted 82 Inspections to registered retailers of tobacco and tobacco and nicotine vaping products (NVP).

“In the same period, with the assistance of 16-year-old volunteers, staff conducted 25 test purchase exercises, resulting in five failures.

“Non-compliant premises were issued with warnings or fixed penalty notices, depending upon previous history of non-compliance. Non-compliant retailers will also be the subject of re-visits.

“Aberdeenshire Trading Standards proposes to continue with a programme of advice to retailers, including inspections of premises where tobacco and NVP are sold.”