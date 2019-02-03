Inspection works to take place at Aberdeen railway bridge

Railway bridge inspection works are to take place later this month.

Cars will not be allowed to drive within 10 metres of either side of Station Road in Bucksburn, at either side of the railway bridge, overnight.

There will be temporary traffic lights in operation during the restrictions, which will take place between 11.30pm on February 28 and 4.30am on March 1.

An alternative route for traffic is via Mugiemoss Road and Old Meldrum Road.

The closure is to allow Network Rail inspection works to be carried out.

